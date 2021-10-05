Menu
Patricia Bennett
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Patricia Bennett

Patricia A. Bennett, 65, of Mandan, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021 at her residence while under the care of hospice. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday, Oct. 7th at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Steve Bennett; her sons, Tyler (Annie), Brooks, and Garrett (Dani); her two incredible granddaughters Piper and Gemma; her mother, Dorothy Haberlock; her mother-in-law, Rosemarie Bennett; sister, Coni Sissel (Clyde); brother, Kim Nordstrom (Sandy); and eleven nieces and nephews.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 5, 2021.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
Steve and family, I'm so sorry to hear about Pat. She and I worked in the AG's office together. Always lived her smile and humor- lots of laughs. Prayer to you all.
Ann Chase
Work
October 8, 2021
Sincere sympathy and prayers to you and the family.
Norris and Muriel Anderson
Work
October 4, 2021
Our sympathies to you Steve & your family.
Gearl & Karen Fenster.
October 4, 2021
Steve and family, I am so sorry for your lose. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time. Take care, Don Marcotte
Don Marcotte
October 4, 2021
