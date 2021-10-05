Patricia Bennett

Patricia A. Bennett, 65, of Mandan, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021 at her residence while under the care of hospice. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM Thursday, Oct. 7th at Weigel Funeral Home in Mandan.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, Steve Bennett; her sons, Tyler (Annie), Brooks, and Garrett (Dani); her two incredible granddaughters Piper and Gemma; her mother, Dorothy Haberlock; her mother-in-law, Rosemarie Bennett; sister, Coni Sissel (Clyde); brother, Kim Nordstrom (Sandy); and eleven nieces and nephews.

