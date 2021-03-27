Patricia Dockter

Patricia Dockter, 76, of Mandan, passed away March 24, 2021, at her home in Mandan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, Mandan, ND with Pastor Phil Leer as officiant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery following the service.

Visitation (Viewing) will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. Viewing will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Pat was born on June 22, 1944, to George and Hazel Haworth in Billings, MT, and raised in Lewistown until moving with her family to Seattle in 1956. Pat graduated from Highline HS in 1962 and shortly after on June 30, 1962, she married Raymond Dockter. In 1963, she gave birth to their first child Kevin, and their second child, Dorie, in 1965. She worked as a switchboard operator until she, Ray, and the kids moved to ND in 1973.

She worked at First Lutheran Church for 21 years as an Office Manager until retiring in 1996. Following she worked for Mandan Public Schools and drove bus for 10 years.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family and was very close with all her siblings. They traveled to Seattle often to spend time with her parents, sisters, and brother.

She loved to play cards of all types including cribbage and a family-friendly game of poker in the early years. She also bowled league for many years.

Pat and Ray loved to dance, and everyone loved watching them Polka as they glided across the dance floor completely in sync with one another. She and Ray enjoyed going to the Casino even though she said she never wins. She also enjoyed watching westerns on TV.

Pat had a very independent personality and was passionate about issues and her beliefs. She was a true and dedicated friend to many. She loved her grandkids dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Pat enjoyed watching her great-granddaughter Madalee's practice and compete in gymnastics. On Fridays in Mandan, you could find Pat watching her Grandson Brandon race locally and going to Dickinson to watch him. She loved and enjoyed her visits with Granddaughter Cassandra when she came to clean her house and run errands. Pat always looked forward to morning coffee with her friends, especially Loretta.

Pat will be deeply missed by her daughter, Dorreen Dockter (special friend, Kevin) Mandan; son, Kevin, Colorado; grandchildren, Cassandra Anderson, Mandan, Brandon Anderson, Mandan; great-granddaughter and the joy of her life, Madalee Canalas, whom she referred to as Dolly; sisters, Barbara Sims, Jann (John) Lawson, Federal Way, WA, Margie (Jeff) Richards, Spokane, WA, Debbie (Terry) Ewert, Mifflinburg, PA; brother, Butch (Sharon), Shelton, WA; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, George and Hazel Haworth, husband, of 59 years, Raymond; and brother-in-law, Kenny Sims.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

