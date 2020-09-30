Patricia Erlandson

Patricia "Pat" Erlandson, 84, Mandan, passed away Sept. 25, 2020 at Miller Pointe in Mandan.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Joshua Waltz and Msgr. Patrick Schumacher concelebrating. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Catholic Daughter's Rosary and Parish Vigil at 7 p.m.

Pat was born Jan. 28, 1936 in Fargo. She was raised in Linton by loving parents, Joseph and Christine (Baumgartner) Jangula. Pat graduated from Linton High School in 1954 and moved to Mandan shortly after where she started working for First National Bank and later became the office manager at K-Mart where she remained for over 25 years until her retirement.

Pat was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughter's and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her giggling laughter and daily smiles will be forever missed by her wonderful caregivers, friends, and family!

Pat is survived by her two sons, Robert (Kim) Erlandson and Keith Erlandson, both of Bismarck; her daughter, Doris (Bob) Linderman, Gillette, Wyo.; along with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken, in 2016; and two brothers, Louis and Henry Jangula.

Ken and Pat were inseparable in life, now they are together again and dancing in Heaven.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista on Dominion and Miller Pointe for the excellent care given to Pat.