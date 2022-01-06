Menu
Patricia Grabar
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Patricia Grabar

Patricia Ann Grabar, 88, Bismarck, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at St. Vincent's Nursing Home. She is now in Heaven with her beloved husband, William "Bill" Grabar. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6 p.m.

Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Patricia Ann Walsh was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Glendive, Montana. The family relocated to Devils Lake in 1941. Pat graduated from St. Mary's High, Devils Lake, in 1951. After graduation, Pat moved to Bismarck and started her career working for Union Oil Co., Lion Oil Co., and finally Cardinal Petroleum. During this time, she met Bill on a blind date through mutual friends.

Pat married William "Bill" Grabar on Oct. 9, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bismarck. He was the love of her life and they were married for 56 years until Bill's passing in 2010. Pat decided it was time to be a stay-at-home mom and homemaker after their second child was born. She was an amazing, amazing cook and never left her husband, children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren disappointed! Pat and Bill were fortunate enough to travel throughout South America and Europe (Italy being her favorite), among other countries, which she loved very much! Pat was an avid reader, loved to play bridge and volunteered throughout the Bismarck community for many years. She was a calm, honest, loving woman who was extremely strong, typical of an Irish Catholic until the very end.

Pat is survived by her five children, Deborah Ziegler (Bill Hanson), Naples, Fla., David (Julie) Grabar, New Salem, Michelle (Monte) Bader, Bismarck, Kathleen (Brian) Rebel, Grand Rapids, Minn., and Jennifer (Arylnn) Carter, Menoken; nine grandchildren, Krystal Newman, Stephanie (Gabriel) Gust, Alexander (Whitney) Bortke, Caitlin (Jay) Schafer, Ethan and Grace Rebel, Cole Carter, Ashley Bader and Kyleigh Bethke; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ray Grabar; and sister-in-law, Barb Walsh.

Pat was preceded in death by husband, Bill; her parents, Michael and Kathryn; brothers, Mike and Terry; and sister-in-law, Loretta Grabar.

To share memories of Pat and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jan
6
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
