Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Mae Johnson
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 26 2022
11:30a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Send Flowers

Patricia Mae (Schindele) Johnson

BISMARCK - Patricia Mae (Schindele) Johnson, 93, of Bismarck, passed away on April 19, 2022, Edgewood Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Anderson officiating. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1929, to John and Erma (Polhamus) Schindele. She was born and raised on a farm. She attended school in Tolna graduating from Tolna High School. Patricia attended Valley City State Teacher's College earning her teaching certificate. She started her career in Lakota and it was there where she met her best friend, Everett Johnson. They were married on June 1, 1951, and together they raised two daughters. She and her family moved around the state of North Dakota for Everett's work with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. Patricia taught elementary school in many of these locations. In 1997, they moved to Bismarck.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Patricia was involved in numerous community and church activities especially enjoying quilting and Circle. Pat was a very social person who loved to visit with people.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters: Linda Johnson, of Wahpeton, Julie (Jerry) Schock, of Redding, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany Schock and Chip Schock; brother, Ron (Carol) Schindele; sister-in-law, Isabelle Weaver and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Everett; her parents; and several extended family members.

In memory of Patricia, the family prefers memorials to be given to a charity of your choice.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
26
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.