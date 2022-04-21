Patricia Mae (Schindele) Johnson

BISMARCK - Patricia Mae (Schindele) Johnson, 93, of Bismarck, passed away on April 19, 2022, Edgewood Assisted Living. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Rev. Julie Anderson officiating. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Patricia was born on March 30, 1929, to John and Erma (Polhamus) Schindele. She was born and raised on a farm. She attended school in Tolna graduating from Tolna High School. Patricia attended Valley City State Teacher's College earning her teaching certificate. She started her career in Lakota and it was there where she met her best friend, Everett Johnson. They were married on June 1, 1951, and together they raised two daughters. She and her family moved around the state of North Dakota for Everett's work with the USDA Soil Conservation Service. Patricia taught elementary school in many of these locations. In 1997, they moved to Bismarck.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Patricia was involved in numerous community and church activities especially enjoying quilting and Circle. Pat was a very social person who loved to visit with people.

She will be deeply missed by her daughters: Linda Johnson, of Wahpeton, Julie (Jerry) Schock, of Redding, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tiffany Schock and Chip Schock; brother, Ron (Carol) Schindele; sister-in-law, Isabelle Weaver and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Everett; her parents; and several extended family members.

In memory of Patricia, the family prefers memorials to be given to a charity of your choice.

