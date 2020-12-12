Patricia Juffer

Age 50 of Rosemount, wife of Mark Juffer, mother of Abigail Koller and Alexis Juffer, passed away Dec. 5, 2020.

She was born Feb. 26, 1970 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Linda Reiten and Mateus Vaz de Sa. She grew up in North Dakota, graduating from Century High School in 1988. After graduating from Northland Technical College in East Grand Forks, Minnesota she began work as a surgical technologist in Las Vegas, Nevada. She spent the last 20 years working at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in the cardiac operating room in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She quickly became known by her coworkers for her quick wit and infectious laugh.

Patrice was a devoted mother and wife to her family. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Mark Juffer; two daughters, Abigail Koller (fiancé Russell Haun) and Alexis Juffer; mother, Linda Reiten; father, Mateus Vaz de Sa; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold and Millie Reiten. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Private services will be held in Apple Valley, Minnesota with interment in the Petersburg, N.D., Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests for donations to be made to Patrice's favorite charity, St. Jude Research Center (www.stjude.org/donate).

Henry W. Anderson (952) 432-2331

www.henrywanderson.com