Patricia Lindell

Patricia "Pat" (Whitworth) Lindell, 85, of Washburn, passed away on June 18, 2021 at Lake Audubon near Garrison. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at First Lutheran Church, Washburn. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Pat is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, William (Bill) and her three children and their spouses, Tom and Mary Lindell (Edina, Min..), David and Roseann Lindell (Bismarck) and Jennifer and Chris Weaver (Overland Park, Kan.). She is also survived by six beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Andrew Lindell, Jacob and Matthew Weaver and Shalae and Brenna Lindell.

Pat was born on Oct. 29, 1935 as the only child to Lawrence and Kathleen Whitworth. She was raised in Kindred and graduated valedictorian from Bowbells High School. She attended Jamestown College and completed a two-year teaching certificate. She taught elementary in Washburn, where she met Bill Lindell, her husband. Pat completed a four-year teaching degree from Jamestown College before marrying Bill on June 20, 1959.

Pat and Bill raised their children in Washburn, and Pat was active throughout the Washburn community while also shepherding her children to countless practices, meetings, games, performances, concerts and more. Pat later became a champion of her grandchildren, attending events across three states.

Pat enjoyed socializing with friends and she cultivated lifelong friendships through parties, game nights, dinners, restaurants and phone calls. Pat and Bill also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Lake Audubon. In later years, they spent their winters at the Orange Beach, Ala. and in Mesa, Ariz.

