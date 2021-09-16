Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Jeske

Paul Jeske

Paul was born and raised in Bismarck, he played baseball many years on the Bismarck Legion Team. He graduated from Bismarck High School, then attended University of North Dakota where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He joined the Air Force Band, after his service was over he moved to California where he remained, his career was in banking for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Griff Jeske, daughter Amber, and four grandsons.

His service is Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, California.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
2:30p.m.
St. Peters Lutheran
Elk Grove, CA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to learn of Paul´s passing. We were great friends at UND and fellow band mates and trombonists with the UND Wind Ensemble. Paul was First Chair, I was Second Chair, and Mick Rockne was Third Chair: A KILLER T-BONE SECTION!! Many great memories of rehearsals, performances, and tours. Loved our times together. May the Good Lord hold you in the palm of his hand, Paul!!
Dr. Wayne Houtcooper
School
December 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results