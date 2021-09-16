Paul Jeske

Paul was born and raised in Bismarck, he played baseball many years on the Bismarck Legion Team. He graduated from Bismarck High School, then attended University of North Dakota where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He joined the Air Force Band, after his service was over he moved to California where he remained, his career was in banking for 44 years.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, son Griff Jeske, daughter Amber, and four grandsons.

His service is Sept. 18, 2021 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Elk Grove, California.