Paul R. Shannon, 93, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Inurnment will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A celebration of life gathering will be held 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota (4211 Old Red Trail). A private family graveside service will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

Paul was born Aug. 1, 1927, at Bismarck, to Paul M. and Rose (Fleck) Shannon. He lived in the Bismarck area his entire life, except for military service. In WWII he enlisted at 16 years old by lying about his age and served on an ammunition ship with the Merchant Marine. He was drafted for the Korean War and served stateside as a base supply sergeant.

Paul enjoyed a successful career in sales and purchasing with Morrey-Allen's, Conrad Publishing Company, Sioux Sporting Goods and Basin Electric. However, it was Paul's avocation as an archer and bowhunter that defined him. He was instrumental in helping shape our archery hunting seasons and regulations through his lobbying and advocacy. He served as president and/or other offices, and was awarded honorary life memberships, Hall of Fame and other awards in many archery organizations including the Pope & Young Club, Professional Bowhunters Society, North Dakota Bowhunters Association and Nishu Bowmen. One of his greatest joys was introducing a new archer to bowhunting.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; his children, one daughter, Paula Mann, Garrison; two sons, Patrick (Tamara) Shannon, Oakland, Calif., and Bob (Leilani) Shannon, Bismarck; Patricia's children, two daughters, Ramona Schumacher (special friend Cordell), Crete; Wanda (Ronald) Seibel, Sterling; and three sons, Dan (Bonnie) Taylor, Bismarck; Tim (Sherri) Taylor, Sache, Texas; and Greg "Opey" Taylor, Bismarck; one sister, Mary Hoger, Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Thomas and Sally Ann Shannon; and brother, Richard Shannon.

