Paul Shannon
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Paul Shannon

Paul R. Shannon, 93, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place per his wishes. Inurnment will be at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. A celebration of life gathering will be held 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota (4211 Old Red Trail). A private family graveside service will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery.

Paul was born Aug. 1, 1927, at Bismarck, to Paul M. and Rose (Fleck) Shannon. He lived in the Bismarck area his entire life, except for military service. In WWII he enlisted at 16 years old by lying about his age and served on an ammunition ship with the Merchant Marine. He was drafted for the Korean War and served stateside as a base supply sergeant.

Paul enjoyed a successful career in sales and purchasing with Morrey-Allen's, Conrad Publishing Company, Sioux Sporting Goods and Basin Electric. However, it was Paul's avocation as an archer and bowhunter that defined him. He was instrumental in helping shape our archery hunting seasons and regulations through his lobbying and advocacy. He served as president and/or other offices, and was awarded honorary life memberships, Hall of Fame and other awards in many archery organizations including the Pope & Young Club, Professional Bowhunters Society, North Dakota Bowhunters Association and Nishu Bowmen. One of his greatest joys was introducing a new archer to bowhunting.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; his children, one daughter, Paula Mann, Garrison; two sons, Patrick (Tamara) Shannon, Oakland, Calif., and Bob (Leilani) Shannon, Bismarck; Patricia's children, two daughters, Ramona Schumacher (special friend Cordell), Crete; Wanda (Ronald) Seibel, Sterling; and three sons, Dan (Bonnie) Taylor, Bismarck; Tim (Sherri) Taylor, Sache, Texas; and Greg "Opey" Taylor, Bismarck; one sister, Mary Hoger, Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Thomas and Sally Ann Shannon; and brother, Richard Shannon.

Please sign Paul's guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to hear of Paul´s passing. Keeping you and your family in our hearts and prayers
Clyde and Cindy Graff
June 15, 2021
Paul was a incredible and loving human being. He always had goofy remarks and fun stories if you were willing to listen.. He has and will always hold a special place in heart. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.
Beth Nielsen
Friend
June 10, 2021
