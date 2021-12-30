Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Waltz
FUNERAL HOME
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
117 Avenue C. East
McClusky, ND

Paul Waltz

Paul Waltz, 94, of McClusky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home in Harvey.

The funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be in the spring at Lincoln Dale Cemetery, rural Denhoff.

Paul was born June 24, 1927 on the family farm in Lincoln Valley northeast of McClusky to Josephine (Werfel) and John Waltz Sr. He attended the Grandville Township country school in Sheridan County. Paul entered the Army in September 1946 and was honorably discharged in June 1947. He returned to the family farm home northeast of McClusky and farmed and ranched there with other family members. He entered the St. Aloisius Nursing Home in Harvey in July 2019.

Paul was baptized and confirmed at the St. Andrew Lutheran Church located in Lincoln Valley which later closed. He was a current member of the Grace Lutheran Church. Paul was a member of the Wells County VFW Post #1868, Harvey.

Paul is survived by his sister, Marie Kalin of Minneapolis; 15 nephews; 10 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Art, John Jr., William, Jack, Henry, and Fred; sisters, Emma Bonnet, Hilda Freeman, Helen Sprenger, Frieda Waltz, Alvina Waltz and Josephine Yoch; nephew, Robert Waltz.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home of McClusky.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
117 Avenue C. East, McClusky, ND
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
402 West 4th Street, McClusky, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hertz Funeral Homes - McClusky.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.