Paul Waltz

Paul Waltz, 94, of McClusky, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home in Harvey.

The funeral will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be in the spring at Lincoln Dale Cemetery, rural Denhoff.

Paul was born June 24, 1927 on the family farm in Lincoln Valley northeast of McClusky to Josephine (Werfel) and John Waltz Sr. He attended the Grandville Township country school in Sheridan County. Paul entered the Army in September 1946 and was honorably discharged in June 1947. He returned to the family farm home northeast of McClusky and farmed and ranched there with other family members. He entered the St. Aloisius Nursing Home in Harvey in July 2019.

Paul was baptized and confirmed at the St. Andrew Lutheran Church located in Lincoln Valley which later closed. He was a current member of the Grace Lutheran Church. Paul was a member of the Wells County VFW Post #1868, Harvey.

Paul is survived by his sister, Marie Kalin of Minneapolis; 15 nephews; 10 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Art, John Jr., William, Jack, Henry, and Fred; sisters, Emma Bonnet, Hilda Freeman, Helen Sprenger, Frieda Waltz, Alvina Waltz and Josephine Yoch; nephew, Robert Waltz.

Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home of McClusky.