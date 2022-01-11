Paulette Reule

Paulette "Pollie" R. Reule, the wife of Terry E Reule, passed away in her home on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. A private family graveside service has taken place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Pollie spent the majority of her life living in North Dakota with a brief amount of time in Hawaii, which was the result of a marriage proposal from Terry who enlisted in the Army and said, "We might as well get married as I don't want to live in the barracks." This proposal was accepted and lead to an amazing 50+ year marriage that resulted in three children: Lori, Steve and Nicole. And while all three children were married and provided grandchildren, we wanted to celebrate some special moments in Pollie's life and will follow-up with all family members that survived her, including her amazing mother, Martha Trautman, 100 years of age.

Things we loved about our Mom – she made amazing brownies with homemade frosting. She was known to hide candy from us in places we found later or that melted. You can't hide chocolate in the light fixture…mom! She had a great career as an elected official and served as clerk of the district court in Dickinson and balanced all that with being a mom. It's nice to have a mom that knows all the judges when you are teenager, wink wink. While she enjoyed going to Sturgis, she was not that great with a motorcycle. In fact, she rode and crashed her purple Yamaha resulting in a broken leg and a hurt knee. Us kids subsequently inherited their wheels over the next couple of years, and a motorcycle in North Dakota is not that useful most of the year. As far as being a good cook, she was the best and had recipes that we all will cherish for years. She loved baking and made amazing meals that would remind us of our German heritage at dinner time: Knefla soup, kuchen, and her famous grandma buns. Above all of this, she valued family above everything, and it showed in all she did.

When Grandma watches the grandkids, there are things we didn't learn until later: backing over neighbors' mailbox on the way to the mall with grandkids belly laughing all the way there, secret snacks that may have had some sugar in them, or all sugar, oh those evenings were fun. Trips to see Alaska and letting the grandkids play tour guide…

Everywhere Pollie went she made good friends, lifelong friends because she viewed friendship as a way to serve and enlighten, she was a joy to be around.

Pollie was a woman with strong faith and was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck. She is no doubt in a better place today, but we will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her mother, Martha Trautman; brother, Victor Trautman; daughters, Lori (Howard) Malloy and Nicole (Mikel) Christopherson; son, Steve (Beth) Reule; and eight grandchildren, MacKenzie and Harrison Malloy, Austin, Ethan and Caitlyn Reule, and Erica, Carter and Morgan Christopherson.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

