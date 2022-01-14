Pedar Bjerkness

Pedar ("Pete") John Bjerkness, 68, Hazen, died unexpectedly Jan. 10, 2022. Pete chose to be cremated and a private family service will be held.

Pete was born in Crosby, Minnesota on Feb. 6, 1953 to Carl and Floryce (Andrews) Bjerkness. He was the youngest of twelve children. Pete graduated from Crosby-Ironton High School and earned an Associate Degree in Electricity from Wadena Technical Institute.

On Aug. 26, 1974, Pete married his loving wife of 47 years, Kathleen (Olson) Bjerkness in Crosby, Minnesota. Pete and Kathy started their life together in Silver Bay, Minnesota where Pete worked at Reserve Mining Company. While living in Silver Bay, Kathy gave birth to their two wonderful sons, Brandon John and Tyler John. After Reserve Mining Company closed, Pete, Kathy, Brandon and Tyler moved to Hazen, North Dakota. Pete worked for 30 years as a heavy equipment operator for Basin Electric Power Cooperative and retired from that job in 2013.

Pete was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and, in particular, his grandchildren, Taylor Aadnes, Ingrid Bjerkness and Olaf Bjerkness. Pete was an avid sports fan and never stopped cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gophers.

For the last twenty three years, Pete had been a devoted Harley enthusiast and he and Kathy enjoyed many road trips on his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Pete also had a green thumb and his garden was "his little piece of heaven."

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Kathy (Olson) Bjerkness: two sons he adored, Brandon

Bjerkness (Hazen) and Tyler Bjerkness (Beulah); and three grandchildren that lit up his life, Taylor Aadnes, Ingrid Bjerkness and Olaf Bjerkness; his mother-in-law Marcella Olson (Roseville, Minn.); sister-in-law Clarice Bjerkness (Crosby, Minn.) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents Carl & Floryce, five brothers, Carl, Donald, Kenny, Dale and Richard and six sisters, Jean, Mary, Phyliss, Shirley, Carol and Nancy.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.