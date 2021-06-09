Peggy Iszler

Peggy Iszler, 80, Bismarck, died May 20, 2021 at Miller Pointe, Mandan, under the special care of her hospice providers and beloved staff of Miller Pointe.

Per Peggy's wishes, her ashes will be buried in Hamilton, Montana, with her grandmother, Pearl Stewart.

Our mom, Peggy Ann Iszler, was born June 8, 1941, in Dillon, Montana, to her mother, Evelyn Golay. Peggy grew up in Montana where she was active in school and showed cattle in her local 4-H club. Peggy graduated from Victor High School where she met and married our father Jim Warren in September 1959.

In 1965, Peggy and Jim moved to Williston where they purchased the local Gamble store. Mom opened the Jean Barn in Williston in 1979. Peggy and Jim raised four children, Larry Warren, Garry Warren, Pamela Warren (Sternberg) and Kim Warren (Loveall Price).

Mom always loved politics and served for 10 years at the Capitol building welcoming many visitors and working on a variety of local and state campaigns. During her time working in politics, she served as a board member for the Department of Social Services, Library Board and other local and state committees. Peggy was very committed to improving the lives of those in her community and LOVED North Dakota. Mom served in a variety of professional positions throughout her life -- she always enjoyed interacting with people. She never met a stranger; she was warm and welcoming to all that crossed her many paths in life.

Peggy married Harry Iszler and they lived in Bismarck for over 20 years caring for a large garden. Mom looked forward to spring when she could put the garden out. Mom was raising organic fruits and vegetables long before organic was cool. In addition to tending to her always unusually large garden, she enjoyed working with farmers, being outdoors, drinking wine and raising any stray animal that came her way. Our mom taught us to work hard, learn to cook for yourself and always leave somewhere better than you found it.

Peggy is survived by her four children; and her siblings: sisters, Patsy Golay and Margi (Berg), and brothers, David, Doug and John Golay.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Iszler; her parents; brother, Joe Golay; and two grandsons, Benson and Jackson.

In memory of mom, be of service to your community.

