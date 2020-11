Peter J. Hoerner, 77, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at a local care center in Bismarck.

Services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond Street, Bismarck.

A time of gathering will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a rosary/vigil will begin at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Parkway Funeral Service.