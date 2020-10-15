Peter Kocher

On Oct. 10, 2020, Peter Kocher was called to his heavenly home.

Peter was born Aug. 9, 1918 to John H. and Juliana (Gisi) Kocher in Hague.

He married Rosemary Scherr on Oct. 18, 1943. Together they had five children, Harold, Gloria, LeAnn, Joyce, and Kevin. Peter and Rosemary had a successful grain and dairy farm until they retired from it in 1980, but he remained an active member of the Hague community.

In Peter's early years, he was an amazing pitcher for the Hague baseball team. He also enjoyed bowling and had many trophies as a testament to his skill. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and served 46 years as the financial secretary. Peter was also the secretary and treasurer for the Hague School for 26 years as well as being the city treasurer for many years, he was also an active member of the school, city, and church boards. Peter was a volunteer weather observer for the National Weather Service for 62 years, for which he received many awards for his dedication.

In Peter's retirement, he and Rosemary traveled throughout the country, had many late nights of card playing with friends and family, and he continued to help on the farm until the age of 92. He cherished time with his family and enjoyed his sweets, especially chocolate shakes and butterscotch pie.

Peter lived his life to the fullest, all 102 years, and had an amazing memory. He always had a story from the past to tell and was like a history book for the local community.

Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary, of almost 77 years; their five children, Harold (Donna) Kocher, Gloria (Chuck) Olmsted, LeAnn (Richard) Holzer, Joyce (Gerry) Krebs, and Kevin (Theresa) Kocher; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; his brother, Leo Kocher; and sister Peggy.

Peter was preceded in death by his mom and dad; seven of his siblings, Katie, Lena, Johana, Rose, John, Joe, and Eleanor; and his grandson, Ethan.

Please share memories to the family on our online guestbook at www.myersfh.com. Myers Funeral Home, Linton.