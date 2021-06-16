Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Wolf
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Peter Wolf

Peter O. Wolf, age 98, of Bismarck, passed peacefully while surrounded by family on June 14, 2021 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 18 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. There will be no visitation although there will be a rosary service prior to Mass. A burial service will be at St. John's Cemetery, Zeeland following the memorial service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Peter was born in Zeeland on Dec. 24, 1922, to John and Mary Wolf.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Katie (Wenninger) and survived by his two sons, Kenneth and Leo Wolf. He was loved by his five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as two great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Pete's name to a children's charity of your choice; Pete and Katie were very passionate about assisting children in need.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with his family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
2:00p.m.
A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page
ND
Jun
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Jun
18
Burial
St. John's Cemetery
Zeeland, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers to Uncle Pete's family. I remember visiting Uncle Pete and Aunt Katie in Bismarck as a youngster with my parents. My Dad, Pete Weninger was Aunt Katie's brother.
Milbert Weninger
June 21, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Pete 's family during this sad time.. He will be missed. He really cared about his family & friends..God Bless!
Linn Millsap
Friend
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results