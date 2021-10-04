Philip Zueger

Jim passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at Trinity Health in Minot.

Philip James "Jim" Zueger was born March 25, 1951, to Philip and Marie (Huff) Zueger in Bismarck. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969-1972 serving during the Vietnam War, on the U.S.S. Midway as a Boilerman 3rd Class. He attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, for Mechanic Technician.

Jim met Rebecca (Becky) Jesz her junior year of high school in Turtle Lake, ND. They have been happily married for the last 44 years since getting married in 1977. Two sons were born, Chad and Derek, the family then moved to Sidney, MT in 1985, and another son Cory was born. They stayed in Sidney and once the boys started school, Jim had said he was not going to move them.

Jim was a member of the American Legion for 46 years, VFW, NRA, and a life member of the North American Hunting Club. He was a charter member of the A.B.A.T.E. of Montana Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family during the Sturgis rallies.

Jim enjoyed deer and elk hunting, reloading, riding motorcycles, was very good at horseshoes, corn hole, loved to play pool, darts, bowling, cards, cribbage, and his own target skill. Jim loved spending time in the garage, listening to music, but especially loved spending time with family, also as uncle and brother-in-law, and papa to Naomeigh and Allen. He was always there for family and wherever he went "Nome" was sure to follow.

With all the traveling he's done in his life and the many friends he's made, they have known him as Jim, Papa Jim, Santa, Uncle Jim, and Pa.

Jim had a collection of T-shirts (Sturgis, Veteran, Dad and Papa), hunting gear, guns, tools, motorcycles (1976-750 Honda; 1979 Harley FLH; 2005 Superglide; 2006 Ultra Classic; 2019 Streetglide)

Jim and his son, Derek, were planning an elk trip to Ft. Peck next month. Jim and the boys use to pack the wall tent and supplies for hunting and camping. In 2013, he was very excited to upgrade to a camper.

Jim maintained all the bikes and vehicles, and did all the repairs around the house and yard, including his neighbors and friends. He was always available to help others, including beet truck for Norby's.

Jim was strictly a Chevy man and debates could get heated in a fun, joking way. He was fun loving, liked to pick and joke with people. You knew you got him when he would look at you over the top of his glasses.

While riding, you knew it was time to get on it when he pulled up next to you with a grin and snapped the throttle a couple of times. During the winter layoffs in construction, he would grow a beard effortlessly and Becky never saw him without a mustache.

He worked many oilfield and construction jobs spending the most time with Wanzek Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator and supervisor over tying steel for bridges and he worked for Key Energy for 21 years where he was a derrick hand and operator.

Before a brief retirement in2018, he worked for Sidney Rental, but not being able to sit still, he went to work for Pro-Pipe and most recently Radiation Pros.

Jim is survived by; his wife, Rebecca "Becky" of Sidney; his sons, Chad Zueger (Damian Tombre) of Sidney, and Derek Zueger of Sidney; his grandkids Naomeigh and Allen of Sidney; his siblings, Robert (Shirley)Mischel of Wash., Lawrence Zueger of Sidney, Georgjean Brewster of Townsend, Mont., Susan McCartney of Okla., Dorothy (Gerald) Enander of Stanley; his nieces and nephews, Mark, Marcia, Laurie, and Robin Mischel, Echo and Willy Oak, Philip, Cari, and Joseph Unruh, Alan Belile, Sara Schillig, Levi Zueger, Leesa Anderson, Heather Braton, his brother-in-law, Arden (Maureen) Jesz of Minot; sister-in-law, Bev Jesz of Turtle Lake; Becky's aunt Vern Stuber of Havre, Mont.; Becky's cousins, Sharla Rae (Tom) Kuka of Bozeman, Mont., nieces and nephews, Alexis Jesz, Charity Strilcov and son Teagan, Orrie (Sarah) Jesz and 3 sons, Shannon and daughter CJ Jesz, Lucus (Amanda) Presser, Nickolas (Michelle) Presser and children, Ray Gregen (Fiancé Melissa), Luke (Caitlyn) Jesz, Nicholas (Hanah) Jesz, Joey Jesz, Renee Jesz, Heidi Jesz, and Rita Weltikol.

Jim is preceded in death by; his son, Cory James Zueger; his parents Philip and Marie Zueger; stepmother, Myrna Zueger; father and mother-in-law, Harold and Esther Jesz; brothers-in-law, Clark, Warren and Marlo Jesz; his niece Roxy Oak, and nephew Martin Jesz.