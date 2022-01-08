Phyllis Drashil

Phyllis Irene Drashil, 92, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022. She was born on Jan. 26, 1929, to the late John and Phyllis Brown, and raised in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Phyllis attended St. Mary's High School, where she graduated in 1947. She married the love of her life, Edward, in 1948. They were together for 45 years until he passed in 1993. She and Eddie loved traveling. They were both involved in stage performances with the Light Opera Guild in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Phyllis had a variety of skills and interests, including painting, gardening, and volunteering. She was a switchboard operator, her skills eventually gaining her a position at the state capitol in North Dakota. She also worked in various jobs as a secretary/receptionist. Phyllis won the Governor's Award for one of her paintings, and her garden was envied by all her neighbors.

Phyllis and Eddie were quite the pair, often being described as social butterflies. She and Eddie started a family with two children, David and Lisa, and eventually moved to Walhalla, North Dakota. While there, she enjoyed volunteering at the library and local nursing home.

After Eddie's death, Phyllis eventually moved to Carmel, Indiana where she lived until her passing.

Phyllis is survived by her son, David (Fred); daughter, Lisa Ericson (Ted); grandsons, Paul and Brian Ericson; sister, Sharon Nordman (Leslie, dcd.); and sisters-in-law, Sylvia and Renee Brown.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald, Ralph, George, Kenny, and Clyde; and sister, Kathy Fisher (John).

She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastgate Funeral Home, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck, ND. Funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Interment will be North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Floral expressions of sympathy are welcome as are memorial donations in memory of Phyllis to the Alzheimer's Association.