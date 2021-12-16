Phyllis Larson

Phyllis Joann Larson (Selby) passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. She went to be with the Lord at the age of 72.

Phyllis was born in Bismarck to and Earl and Alice (Rueb) Selby on Aug. 20, 1949. She grew up alongside her brothers, Rick and Dewayne Selby and sister, Gloria Senger (Selby). She married her partner in crime, Glen Larson on July 2, 1965. They started their family in 1966, welcoming their first child, Dan. Their daughter, Kathy completed their family in 1967. Throughout her life, she was known for her dedication and hard work as an employee wherever she went. Her generous spirit made her more than just a cook at the Wilton Senior Center. She loved being able to care for her fellow seniors by playing cards, keeping them active with puzzles, word searches, shooting pool, and chatting over coffee. In her past time, she loved to bowl with her team, shoot pool in a league, find all sorts of quirky items at rummage sales, and camp with her family. Her grandchildren will never forget her famous pancakes on a cool morning at the campsite, and her fudge and popcorn for the holidays. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Glen and spending time with her great-grandchildren.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her mother, Alice (Rueb) Selby; brothers, Dewayne Selby and Rick Selby; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Larson (Neuhalfen); nieces, Amy Senger, Velvet Mines, and Shonnie Perlicheck; and great-nephew, Dylan Senger;

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Glen; sister, Gloria (Frank) Senger; her children, Dan Larson and Kathy (John) Hausauer; grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Larson, Sheena Larson, Katrina (Keith) Winterberg, Paige Hausauer, and Jennifer (Lee) Larson; great-grandchildren, Zayne, Farryn, Lorrie, Evelyn, Baby Winterberg, Roman, and her two dogs, Moose and Charlie.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Glen Larson 9 Garden Dr, Washburn, ND 58577.