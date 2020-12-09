Phyllis McKay

Phyllis A. McKay passed away Dec. 6, 2020, with family and God at her bedside. Private family services will be held 1 p.m. CT Thursday, Dec. 10, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Stanton. The private service will be livestreamed on Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page.

Born in Linton on March 19, 1931 to Edward and Magdelena Heyne, Phyllis was raised on a farm nine miles east of Temvik. She attended rural school and graduated from Linton High School in 1948.

Phyllis was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and served on the church council for a time. She had a strong Christian faith and many great friends, which together brought her through trying times.

She was very thankful for having shared in part of her stepchildren and step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren's lives as they grew up. She loved her children for the dedication and support.

Phyllis is survived by three sons, Robert (Carla) McKay, Rod (Sharon) McKay, Jim (Sandy) McKay, one daughter Cindy (Dean) Navratil as well as grand and great-grandchildren. Stepson Tim McKay, stepdaughters Joy Tansey and Dona (Tom) Thompson and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one brother, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, three husbands and two sons who died in infancy. Her spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her and those she loved.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.