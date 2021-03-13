Quentin Paulson

"Well where'd you get that Stetson? -- Billings" -- "lost my good one at the bar" (heard that before)"

Quentin Paulson (died 2/22/2021) was born June of 1926 in Warren, Minnesota, and then to a farm near Alvarado, Minnesota. And eventually to Grand Forks where he grew up. His early life was as a paperboy (age 14) and then in the press room. At age 18 in 1944 with the USN he got to sail the ocean seas eventually to Guam M.I. on the USS Apollo (AS-25) as Q/M 3rd Class. He returned from the war (16 million went) and was able to go to college via the GI Bill of Rights. He attended the University of North Dakota and graduated in 1949. He then worked for the U.S. Geological Society until 1983, helping locate groundwater for a whole lot of places in North Dakota.

He married Lorraine Nelson in June of 1949, "till death do us part" and they were married for 64 years. Lorraine passed in 2013 at the age of 85 and he now at 94.

He is survived by one son, Steven of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren, Erik of Madison, Kate of Tampa, Fla., and Ben of Bellingham, Wash., and a very special caregiver, Colleen, in the final years.

"Fair winds and following seas" -- United States Navy.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

