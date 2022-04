Quincy Maw

TAPPEN - Quincy Maw, 86, Tappen, passed away on April 11, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. April 21, 2022 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tappen, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church.

To read Quincy's obituary, share memories and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.