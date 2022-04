Rachelle Backhaus

Rachelle Tara (Wald) Backhaus (58), of New Salem, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Dec. 30 at the New Salem Auditorium, New Salem with Pastor Gaylen Lennick officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Word of Life Baptist Church, New Salem. Burial will be in the Otter Creek Cemetery northwest of New Salem.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.