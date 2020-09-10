Ralph Leet

Ralph Henry Leet passed away peacefully Aug. 30, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

Rolf (baptismal name) was born on a farmstead near Starkweather, Aug. 11, 1930, to Henry and Emma (Sollom) Leet. Ralph was the younger brother to Richard. He lived and worked on the same farm throughout his youth. He attended a one-room country school through eighth grade and subsequently attended high school in Starkweather. His main interest was basketball and his 6-foot, 3-inch height made him a contender on the court. One of his favorite childhood memories was of his beloved horse, Beauty. He rode her to school and often talked of the time she brought him safely home during a snowstorm in white-out conditions. Ralph worked on the family farm until he left for college in 1948, attending North Dakota Agricultural College, now NDSU. His love of farming and North Dakota led him to choose a major in agriculture. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity, as well as ROTC, earning a bachelor's degree in 1952.

On a double date, Ralph met the love of his life, Katherine lone Pederson, and they were married Sept. 7, 1952, at Washington Church near Northwood. They were happily married for nearly 68 years.

After ROTC, Ralph was stationed at Fort Benning, Ga., for further military training, and later transferred to Fort Ord, Calif., for two years. He began his military career as a 2nd Lieutenant and "mustered out" as a 1st Lieutenant while serving during the Korean Conflict. Their first child, Karen, was born during this time. After leaving the Army, the family of three settled in Cando, where Ralph was a loan officer with Farmer's Home Administration (FmHA). The family quickly expanded to three more children, Jon, Terri and Doug, in six years.

Ralph worked for FmHA for 31 years and was appointed North Dakota State Director by President Ronald Reagan in 1980. After retiring in 1989, Ralph was self-employed at 1st Wilton Insurance Agency and as a farm appraiser.

Ralph and lone lived 56 years of their married life in Bismarck. As long-time members of Charity Lutheran Church, Ralph and lone were involved in many church activities. Ralph cherished the fellowship of the men's Saturday morning bible study. The local Sons of Norway Sverdrup Lodge held a special place in their lives. They participated in the annual lutefisk dinner and were lodge members for 42 years. They so enjoyed their Scandinavian heritage! Traveling twice to Norway, they reunited with relatives, experienced beautiful scenery and visited their grandparents' ancestral homes.

Although he had an important career, family was important to Ralph. He spent endless hours helping his sons with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and joining backyard basketball games as an extra player. Ralph spent many summer weekends at Lake Isabel teaching his children and their friends to waterski (even though he could not swim). He always encouraged his children to work hard and do their best in whatever they pursued.

"Grandpa Leet" was a kid at heart and dearly loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special memories include making the World's Best waffles, krumkake and apple pie, hunting and fishing trips, attending numerous school and church activities, reading the Christmas story, greeting them in Norwegian, doing the Chicken Dance, and giving warm hugs!

lone and his four children will always remember his welcoming smile and great character qualities. Ralph was humble, faithful to God and his wife, patient, kind, fair, fiercely protective of his family, hard-working, a man of integrity and a friend to all. He will be loved forever! To his family and friends, Ralph would say, "Mange Takk!" (Many thanks)!

Ralph is survived by his wife, lone; his children: Karen (Mike) Harlan, Watertown, S.D.; Jon (Jenny), Bismarck; Terri (Terry) Porter, Fargo; and Doug (Rhonda), Bismarck; nine grandchildren, Mike, Kate, Rachel, Anna, Eric, Taylor, Kristen, Eric and Kari; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Alden and Shirley Pederson, Fargo; Audrey Pederson, Northwood; and Myrna Birrenkott, Fargo; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding Ralph in death were his brother and wife, Dick and Dorothy Leet; mother and father, Emma and Henry Leet; in-laws, Hattie and Alvin Pederson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in law, Blanche and Elwood Sather, Helen and Jude Cockerill, and Lawrence Birrenkott; and two nephews, Stephen Jon Pederson and Judd Viau.

Due to COVID-19, a private ceremony will be held for Ralph. A full memorial service will be scheduled and announced later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer's Department of Development, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, Minn. 55905. Indicate the donation is in memory of Ralph Leet. Memorials may also be sent to Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Avenue, Bismarck, N.D. 58503.