Ralph D. Olson

MADDOCK - Ralph D. Olson, 88, of Maddock, ND passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home under the care of hospice. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at North Viking Lutheran Church in Maddock with Pastor Todd Olson officiating. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Maddock. Burial will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Maddock at a later date.

He was born August 17, 1933, to Henry and Alma (Westad) Olson, on the Westad family farm in Albert Township, Benson County, ten miles north of Maddock. He attended a rural school in Albert Township, as well as in Maddock.

Ralph was united in marriage to Louise Johnson on October 11, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Esmond. Together, they had three children, Sheila, Todd and Tina.

Ralph farmed with his uncles until taking over the farm in the early 1960s. He also began driving bus for the Maddock Public School District in 1960, after the consolidation, when the bussing of students was first introduced. Ralph continued driving bus until 1965. When Ralph retired from farming in 1993, he became a bus driver once again, along with the responsibility of bus maintenance and bus route supervisor. Ralph continued in this full-time position until 2017 when he retired, at the age of 83, with the title of Transportation Coordinator/Manager. However, Ralph did not fully retire from bus driving, as he continued to be a sub-driver from 2017-2019. Ralph transported many children, as well as adults, for some 29 plus years.

He served on numerous boards and committees, including church, township and state township. He was nominated by his fellow State Township Officers and received the Mr. Township/Grassroots Leadership Award in 2004. He was presented the first ever NDTOA Meritorious Service Award in 2020. Ralph served the Albert Township for over 45 years, Benson County Township Officers Association for over 30 years, and the North Dakota Township Officers Association for over 20 years.

Ralph was a generous and selfless volunteer, helping organize many benefits, and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise Olson, Maddock; children, Sheila (Dean) Erickson, Maddock, Rev. Todd (Deanna) Olson, Mohall, and Tina Pfeifer, of Alaska; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor "Toots" (Harry) Iverson, Grafton; sisters-in-law, Arla Anderson, Kulm, and Dorothy Paulson, Bismarck; and several nieces and nephews.

Ralph was preceded in death by: his parents; and infant brother; brother, James (Marie) Olson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Albert (Marge) Johnson and family, Donald and Effie Johnson, Walter and Joyce Johnson, Frank and Katherine Martian, Norman Paulson and Vince Anderson.