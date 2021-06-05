Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph von Ruden
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Ralph von Ruden

Ralph von Ruden passed away Dec. 24, 2020. Please join us for a celebration of Ralph's life from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. To sign the online guestbook and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

The celebration will continue with a funeral Mass beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Please proceed directly to the burial at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

If you would like to make a memorial in his name, please do so to The God's Child Project.

We will appreciate that you wear a mask while indoors.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
8
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jun
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
519 Raymond St, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.