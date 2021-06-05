Ralph von Ruden

Ralph von Ruden passed away Dec. 24, 2020. Please join us for a celebration of Ralph's life from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a vigil service will begin at 7 p.m. To sign the online guestbook and to view the service livestream, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

The celebration will continue with a funeral Mass beginning 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Please proceed directly to the burial at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

If you would like to make a memorial in his name, please do so to The God's Child Project.

We will appreciate that you wear a mask while indoors.