Ralph John Schroeder
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022

Ralph John Schroeder

STEELE - Ralph John Schroeder, age 96, of Steele, ND, died April 3, 2022, in Maple Plain, MN; born in Richmond, MN Aprl 3,1926, son of Luke & Ann Schroeder. He served in the Army Air Force in WWII and then worked for the Great Northern Railroad for 39 years until 1985. He married Trudy Jenssen on June 7, 1947 and had five children. They settled in Steele, ND, in 1970. He loved to hunt and fish, tinker in the shop and play pinochle or cribbage.

Ralph is survived by his children: Sherry (Mike) Perreten, Laura (Jim) Johnson, Johnnie (Kelley) Schroeder, Mike (Val) Schroeder, Roger (Jackie) Schroeder; grandchildren: Chris, Jessiena, Taylor (Paul), Alex, and Allison; great-grandchildren, Devin, Olliver, Grace Kelley, and another great grandson due n September. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Trudy; and siblings, Andy, Gerald, Al, and Florence "Flossy" Madden.

Services at North Dakota Veteran's Cemetry in Mandan at a later date.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
