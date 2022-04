Ramona L. Place, 94, Bismarck, passed away Sept. 29, 2021 at Baptist Care Center. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Further arrangements are pending at DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.