Randy Ray Aden, 58, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Randy's Celebration of Life service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Black Leg Ranch, located at 24750 62nd Ave SE, Sterling.

