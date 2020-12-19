Menu
Ray Fisher
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Ray Fisher

Raymond (Ray) Fisher, 78, Bismarck, formerly of Wilton, retired at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 16, 2020 from lung cancer.

Ray was born Jan. 26, 1942 to Emil Fisher Jr. and Mary (Doll) Fisher on the family farm northeast of Flasher by a midwife. Ray attended school in Fallon and Mandan after which his life was dedicated to farming and ranching with his sons and grandson, Timmy Horne. If family or friends needed help Ray would be there. He was very innovative and creative with custom welding. He fabricated many pieces of farm machinery which made life on the farm easier. Ray gave many young farmers guidance and direction.

Ray met the sweetheart of his life, Luella Hoffman and they married Jan. 17, 1970. They raised five children, beginning with Bonnie (Stephen Horne), Mandan; Patrick (Laura), Fargo; Sherri (Robert Hatcher), Baldwin; Mark (Sara), Bismarck; and Dean (Rhonda), Wilton. Ray loved being called grandpa by his seven grandchildren, Timothy (Kathryn), Danielle, Nicole, Emilie, Zachery, Matthew, and Blake and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Levi. Ray was so proud to share his Jan. 26th birthdate with his granddaughter, Emilie. Ray's fiancee, Cora Lee was his caregiver, she was an angel on earth for Ray.

Ray is also survived by brothers, Eugene (Margie) Fisher, Fargo and Norman (Jeannette) Fisher, Bismarck; sister, Elaine Morrell, St Anthony; sister-in-law, Janice Hoffman, Fargo; brother-in-law, Rusty Hoffman, St Anthony; niece, Lori, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Ray in death include his wife Luella, his parents, brother Kenny, infant brothers and twin sisters; brother-in-law, Bill Morrell and Ray Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Marion Fisher and Bernice Beltz.

Private family service with be held with burial to follow.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share memories of Ray.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
Sally & Bill Pratt
January 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Cora and Ray's family. Ray was not only my big brother, he also was my best friend. I miss him so much. May he rest in peace in heaven. I love you (Me too)
Elaine Morrell
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ray's passing. Prayers of comfort to you all at this difficult time.
Marci Small
December 20, 2020
Ray always had a positive outlook that carried him (and his family) through good times and hard times. With gratitude he celebrated life in general. He was hard working farmer and innovator who will be long remembered by his family and friends.
Bill, Sally, Beth and Susan Pratt
December 19, 2020
Have known Ray since the early 70´s. Hard worker and a very nice man!! Condolences to his family!! RIP Ray!
Jerry Schaff
December 19, 2020
