Ray Fisher

Raymond (Ray) Fisher, 78, Bismarck, formerly of Wilton, retired at home surrounded by his family on Dec. 16, 2020 from lung cancer.

Ray was born Jan. 26, 1942 to Emil Fisher Jr. and Mary (Doll) Fisher on the family farm northeast of Flasher by a midwife. Ray attended school in Fallon and Mandan after which his life was dedicated to farming and ranching with his sons and grandson, Timmy Horne. If family or friends needed help Ray would be there. He was very innovative and creative with custom welding. He fabricated many pieces of farm machinery which made life on the farm easier. Ray gave many young farmers guidance and direction.

Ray met the sweetheart of his life, Luella Hoffman and they married Jan. 17, 1970. They raised five children, beginning with Bonnie (Stephen Horne), Mandan; Patrick (Laura), Fargo; Sherri (Robert Hatcher), Baldwin; Mark (Sara), Bismarck; and Dean (Rhonda), Wilton. Ray loved being called grandpa by his seven grandchildren, Timothy (Kathryn), Danielle, Nicole, Emilie, Zachery, Matthew, and Blake and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Levi. Ray was so proud to share his Jan. 26th birthdate with his granddaughter, Emilie. Ray's fiancee, Cora Lee was his caregiver, she was an angel on earth for Ray.

Ray is also survived by brothers, Eugene (Margie) Fisher, Fargo and Norman (Jeannette) Fisher, Bismarck; sister, Elaine Morrell, St Anthony; sister-in-law, Janice Hoffman, Fargo; brother-in-law, Rusty Hoffman, St Anthony; niece, Lori, nephews and cousins.

Preceding Ray in death include his wife Luella, his parents, brother Kenny, infant brothers and twin sisters; brother-in-law, Bill Morrell and Ray Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Marion Fisher and Bernice Beltz.

Private family service with be held with burial to follow.

