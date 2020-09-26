Ray Hilzendeger

Raymond "Ray" Hilzendeger, 84, Napoleon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held in the St. Philip Neri Cemetery, Napoleon. A livestream of Ray's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Facebook and YouTube pages.

Raymond Anton Hilzendeger was born on June 22, 1936 in Napoleon to Wendelin and Marcella (Feist) Hilzendeger. He grew up in Napoleon on the family farm West of Napoleon and worked on the farm until he met the love of his life, Betty Holzer. They were united in marriage on April 6, 1959 in Napoleon at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church.

The first year of their marriage was spent in Napoleon as he worked for Logan County. They then moved to Bismarck and he worked at Vantine's Paint and Glass for 16 years. They moved back to Napoleon in 1976, when they purchased Siewert's Shopping Center, which became Ray's Shopping Center. They worked there until their retirement in 1996. Ray continued to work odd jobs, such as driving school bus, working at the White Maidentz Café and Lunch and Munch in Medora, driving truck, Wentz Chevy, Wentz Equipment, CD&R Construction, and many other odd jobs.

Ray lived a long life full of love. His greatest love was his family….and ice cream!!! He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ray loved being outdoors, whether it was wateringowing his lawn, camping, washing vehicles, or driving his tractor. He enjoyed going for coffee and visiting with his buddies. He loved listening to old-time music, and never missed the Polka Party on Sundays. Ray and his son Joey played the accordion and drums for many weddings and gatherings. Playing pinochle was his favorite family card game. You could always find Ray sitting in his chair playing his electronic solitaire game, which then typically led to some snoring. Ray prided himself on his faith and love for God. Ray peacefully passed away on Sept. 23, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 84.

Ray leaves behind his wife Betty of 61 years, his daughters Roberta (Charlie) Johs, Pam (Jon) Kuntz, and his daughter in-law Missy Hilzendeger; grandchildren Dean (Tina) Johs, Leann (Mac) Cimbura, Amanda (Craig) Goettle, Megan (Jonah) Schwartzenberger, Elijah (Jana) Hilzendeger, Jenny Kuntz, and Logan Kuntz; and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by seven brothers, two sisters and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents (Wendelin and Marcella Hilzendeger), his son Joey Hilzendeger, and his sister Betty Freidig.

Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon, entrusted with arrangements.