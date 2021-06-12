Ray Mertz

Ray Mertz, 73, Minot, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in his home.

Ray was born January 4, 1947 in Bismarck to Fred and Evelyn (Larson) Mertz. He spent his youth in the community of Underwood and graduated from Underwood High School in 1967.

Ray entered the U.S. Navy on Aug. 2, 1967. He served honorably and was discharged May 21, 1971.

Ray was once married to Catherine Cogdill.

After serving his country, Ray returned to N.D. and worked briefly in Bismarck until he secured a job with the Civil Service in Fortuna. He transferred to Minot AFB in 1973 and after 22 years of dedicated service, Ray retired from the Civil Service in 2001.

Ray was united in marriage to Sheree Bauer on May 15, 2002. They made their home in Minot. He worked part-time as a courier for Trinity Health until his health caused him to fully retire in 2009.

Ray was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Golden K Kiwanis and NARFE. He was a past member of the Eagles, VFW, and American Legion, all of Minot. He volunteered numerous hours at the Trinity Homes and was a lifetime member of the DAV.

Ray enjoyed taking the time to fish and hunt. He loved to watch all sports, do a little traveling and in his spare time could be found in the garden. He treasured the time he got to spend with family, especially his grandchildren. His kind way and easy smile will be missed deeply by all who were blessed to share in his life.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Sheree, Minot; his children Shelly MacDonald, Minot and Travis (Ashley) Mertz, Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren Madison, Courtney, Ryan, Jacob, Dominic, Azlyn, Paige, Jackson and Terri Jo; great-grandchild Kolhon; stepchildren Ernest (Kathy) Bauer, Minot, Darrell Bauer, Bismarck, and Jodi (James) Walker, Minot; step grandchildren Elizabeth, Caromen and Julien; siblings Wally (Diane) Mertz, Bismarck, Ed (Ann) Mertz, Fargo, and Bruce (Margie) Mertz, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Betty Mertz, Bismarck, and brother-in-law Don Byrne, Portland, Ore., along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, son Wesley, brothers Frederick, Glenn, LeRoy and Darrell Mertz and sister Marion Byrne along with numerous aunts and uncles.

Service to Honor the Life of Ray Mertz will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Minot.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.