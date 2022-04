Raymond Berger

Raymond Henry Berger, 79, passed away Aug. 26, 2021. He was a resident of Farson, Wyoming.

He was born Sept. 9, 1941, to Henry and Katherine Berger. His parents passed away when he was seven. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Adam and Clara Berger on a farm near Fallon where he attended school. His friends referred to him as "Red Ray."

Raymond had three children: Clint, Kathy, and Randall Berger. He welded for Bridger Coal for 25 years and worked with Aaron's Water Services in Farson.

"Red Ray" enjoyed working on his hobby farm. He loved hunting, fishing, helping friends, and traveling with his siblings. He loved his children and grandchildren.

Raymond is survived by sons, Clint Berger and partner Dawn Garvin Heber, Ariz.; Randall and wife Jami Berger, Rock Springs; daughter Kathy Berger, Rock Springs; siblings Kenny Berger, Dickinson, Ronald Berger, Mandan, Marlene Fleck, Maple Grove, Minn., Edna Fleck, Mandan; Connie Nelson, Grand Forks, brother-in-law Whitey Backsen, New Salem and grandchildren Carlee Berger, Sadie Berger, MaKayla Barney, Jace Berger and Zachary Berger.

He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Katherine Berger, parents Adam and Clara Berger, siblings Henry, Margery, Deloris, and Brenda; two brothers-in-law Florian Fleck and Edward Fleck.

A memorial service was held Sept. 3 in Eden, Wyoming.