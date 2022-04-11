Raymond Peter (Ray) Engbrecht

EAGAN, MN - Raymond Peter (Ray) Engbrecht, Eagan, MN, formerly of Golden Valley, ND died on March 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray was born in Dodge, ND on August 21, 1936 to Herbert Ray Engbrecht and Lillian Gustafson Engbrecht. The family lived in Golden Valley until Ray was nine years old when they moved to his grandparents' homestead and farm southeast of Golden Valley. This is where he lived and raised his own family.

Ray went to rural school until 7th grade when he started at Golden Valley Public School, graduating in 1954. He married his sweetheart Marilyn Tabbert on June 4, 1959 and she worked by his side on the family farm. Ray was a farmer, rancher, and cowboy. He loved owning and riding his horses, always dressed in his favorite clothing - a cowboy hat, Western shirt with snaps, jeans, and boots. He loved Country Western and Bluegrass music. His family remembers attending rodeos, putting in long days at the farm, but also finding time for an evening game of baseball or hide-and-seek.

Ray had a second career in banking. He worked for Union State Bank from 1981 to 2010, first as Branch Manager in Zap, ND and then as a Loan Officer in Hazen, ND. He and Marilyn also owned the Engbrecht Insurance Agency and they prepared tax returns for local farmers. He loved his banking career, especially visiting with clients, co-workers, friends, and neighbors. After he retired, he and Marilyn enjoyed spending their winters in the warm sun of Apache Junction, AZ, where they visited with family and friends and danced away the day at musical jam sessions. They moved to St. Paul, MN in 2016 and to Lexington Pointe Senior Living, Eagan, in the fall of 2020.

Ray was an active community member, serving on various church councils, the Zap and Beulah School Boards, the Beulah Nursing Home Board, the Hazen Hospital Board, and the Zap Development Corporation. He and Marilyn raised five children and opened their home as foster parents and hosts to exchange students and children from the Friendly Town Program. During the late 1970s, they were instrumental in welcoming several families who were forced to flee Laos. Ray had a passion for helping others. He was known as a generous man with a dry sense of humor.

Ray leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Marilyn, who remains in Eagan. His children will miss him dearly: Nadine (Lony) Schaff of St. Paul; Wade Engbrecht of Bismarck; Wesley (Danay) Engbrecht of Bismarck; Nicole Engbrecht of Minneapolis; and Tyler (Melissa) Engbrecht of Eagan. His grandchildren have fond memories of the farm, riding horse and pulling weeds, and spending time with Grandpa Ray sorting through his dresser drawer of treasures: Matthew (Christina) Engbrecht of Lincoln, ND; Ana Schaff of St. Paul; Hailey Engbrecht of Fargo; Parker Engbrecht of Bismarck; Carter and Logan Engbrecht of Eagan. He was blessed to have two great-grandchildren: Sloan and Hudson Engbrecht of Lincoln.

Ray was close to his remaining extended family: his brothers Donald (Jackie) Engbrecht, Keith (Janice) Engbrecht, sister-in-law Carol Engbrecht, brother-in-law Leland (Eunice) Oster, and Marilyn's brother and sisters Diane (Marvin) Alveshere, Ed (Patti) Tabbert, Betty (Rick) Wolf, and Carlotta (Randy) Sailer, and his nieces and nephews. Family gatherings were always noisy, with both arguments and laughter. Ray has been reunited with his mother and father, sister Inez Oster, brother Dean Engbrecht, and sister-in-law Yvonne Engbrecht.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer in North Dakota. Memorials will be donated to the American Wild Horse Campaign.