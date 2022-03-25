Menu
Raymond Ruben Grosz
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Chruch
Raymond Ruben Grosz

DICKINSON - Raymond Ruben Grosz died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the age of 80 in Dickinson, ND at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hazen City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; his children: Ruby (Kelly) Hintz and Delton (Michelle) Grosz; four grandchildren: Alicia Aune (friend, Casey Zingg), Tyler Aune, Nichole (Dustin) Grant, Chris Barnick (friend, Michelle Pierce); four great-grandchildren: Marshall and Lane Grant and Trevor and Anastasia Zingg; and one sister, Doris Kuch.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
