Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Klein
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Raymond Klein

Raymond M. Klein, 81, was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on May 6, 1939. He passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Ray's adventurous spirit led him to live in many places where he was quick to make friends. Ray was well known for his work ethic and found satisfaction in a variety of occupations until the time of his passing.

Ray most enjoyed time spent with family. He is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four siblings.

Ray was preceded in death by one daughter, four siblings and his parents.

Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held in the spring of 2021. Interment will be at the Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, Montana.

Family and friends are welcome to share a memory on the website of the Sonoma Funeral Home, Winnemucca, Nevada.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To Ray's family, I am so sorry for your loss. Can't tell you how much his support meant to me way back in the day!! Always liked his great smile. Thoughts and prayers
Pam Shelton
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results