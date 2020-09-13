Raymond Lauer

Raymond Lauer died peacefully Sept. 7, at his residence. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be held 1 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Ray was born June 26, 1932 to Fred and Katie (Neff) Lauer at Pickardville, and was raised and educated in McClusky. Ray served in the military during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. Afterwards he joined the Bismarck Police Department in 1956 to 1961, and later with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1992. Ray married Marcella Schuler in 1962.

Ray was a member of the American Legion for 62 years and the Eagles for 29 years. He enjoyed bowling and antique collecting, especially his rummage sales where he met and enjoyed his rummage sale friends. The best of times was going to his best friends and in-laws, Armion and Weezie Schuler, for the delicious German dishes they would prepare.

Ray will be deeply missed by his wife, Marcy; son, Kirk (Shereen) Lauer; daughter, Michelle (Kelly) Bachmeier; grandchildren, Kalon and Kyle Green, and Cortney Lauer; great grandchildren, Austen, Talitha, and Karsen; great great grandchild, Asher Lauer; brothers, Leroy and Lloyd; and sister, Shirley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bryan; brothers, Albert, Ted, Rudy, and Melvin; sisters, Adeline, Viola Murray, Edna Reile, Ruby Wahl, Freda Broeckel, and Darlene Roth.

