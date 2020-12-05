Raymond Staiger

Dec. 9, 1932 – Dec. 1, 2020

Ray Staiger passed away at the age of 87, on Dec. 1, 2020 at his home at Edgewood Village in Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Road, Bismarck, with Pastor Lisa Ahlness officiating. Seating will be on a first come first serve basis, masks will be required, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. The service will also be available via livestream on the LCC website www.churchofthecross.org. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church and a private family burial will be held at the ND Veterans Cemetery following the service.

Raymond J. Staiger, son of Jacob G. and Emma Schatz (Diede) Staiger was born Dec. 9, 1932 in Hebron. He received his high school education at Hebron High School and graduated from Minot State University in 1963. Ray was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Airforce from 1953 to 1957. Following graduation from college, Ray worked for the State of North Dakota Division of Emergency Management for 34 years, retiring in 1998.

Ray was a hot air balloon pilot and owned the first hot air balloon registered in the state. His hobbies were collecting barbwire, cutting quill pens from feathers, and collecting and repairing fountain pens. He had an extensive collection of toy tractors. He was an amateur radio operator (his call was "WB0NAD"). Ray also volunteered and retired from the Civil Air Patrol after 30 years. In addition, Ray was active in the Germans from Russia society and spoke fluent German. Ray was past president of the State Associated Public Communication Officers, life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Golden "K" Kiwanis Club. He was a dedicated member of Lutheran Church of the Cross. He served on the church council and as the church's treasurer for seven years, as Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center M-Club liaison for 30 years and was a member of the church's helping hands committee.

His fondest memories were of his time with his family, from one-on-one time with his grandsons to fun filled Staiger Days weekends at the lake. Ray lived for his family.

Ray was a dedicated servant of God and had a strong foundation of faith. We know our world is no match for the beauty he has now. We know God has welcomed him into his heavenly home and he is free from the pains of this earth.

Ray was married to Bonnie Larson Staiger and is survived by their daughter Stacy, son-in-law Mike Krumwiede and his beloved grandsons, Elliot, Archer, and Owen Krumwiede, all of Bismarck. He is also survived by his sister-in law, Leona Staiger, Hebron and his cherished nieces and nephews as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Ray is also survived by Dave Krumwiede and several lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Ruth and brother-in-law, Clarence Roth. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Reinhardt and Frieda (Roth) Staiger, his brother Wilbert Staiger, and Faye Krumwiede.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ray's honor to the Lutheran Church of the Cross-Memorial Fund, 1004 E. Highland Acres Road, Bismarck, ND 58501 or to CaringEdge Hospice, 600 South 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504.