Rebecca Anderson
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY

Rebecca Anderson

Rebecca Leigh Anderson was born July 3, 1983 in Bismarck. She is survived by her mother and father, Mary and David Anderson along with her brother Michael Anderson, sister Ashley Anderson, sister Taryn Anderson, brother in law Ian McGloin and niece Rosemary McGloin. She is also survived by her significant other Richard Gregory and her beloved dog, Gunner.

Rebecca spent her childhood summers at her cabin in Strawberry Lake where she was a natural in the water. She easily outpaced all her family and friends and eventually started swimming competitively in high school. She spent much of her adult life in Louisville, Kentucky as a valued employee at some of the most unique restaurants in the city. She also had an incredible singing voice and was often asked to sing at family events like her sister's wedding.

Rebecca was a beloved, big-hearted presence in the lives of many people, but especially her immediate and extended family, whom she loved dearly. She was particularly fond of her baby sister Ashley and all babies in general, but chubby babies most of all. Rebecca never met an animal she didn't love and took great pride in caring for her dog, Gunner. If she could, she would save all the animals in the world.

Rebecca will be remembered most for her uncommon kindness, her warm, generous spirit and her unique ability to see the good in everyone. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following memorial funds in honor of Rebecca:

https://theherrenproject.networkforgood.com/projects/139756-taryn-anderson-s-fundraiser

www.kyhumane.org


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
David and Mary- I was deeply saddened when I heard the news about Rebecca. I moved to Bismarck for my Sophomore year and she and I went to the Homecoming dance together. I was incredibly shy and alone at my new high school and she made me feel welcomed and was so kind and caring. We never dated, but we remained friends throughout high school. I have never forgotten her kindness and just the beautiful person that she was. She truly left an impact on my life. My deepest condolences for you and those closest to her. She will be greatly missed.
Kevin Runge
School
December 15, 2021
Dave , and. Mary, my deepest sympathies with the loss of Rebecca. Jan and I know all too well what it is to lose a child. May your faith and family help bring peace to your lives.
Jerry Hystad
September 28, 2021
My condolences to Becca's family. She was a very loving and beautiful person. She will always be remembered by me and my family. I am very saddened to hear of her passing.
Brenda Van Inwegen
Friend
September 26, 2021
