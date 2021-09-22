Rebecca Anderson

Rebecca Leigh Anderson was born July 3, 1983 in Bismarck. She is survived by her mother and father, Mary and David Anderson along with her brother Michael Anderson, sister Ashley Anderson, sister Taryn Anderson, brother in law Ian McGloin and niece Rosemary McGloin. She is also survived by her significant other Richard Gregory and her beloved dog, Gunner.

Rebecca spent her childhood summers at her cabin in Strawberry Lake where she was a natural in the water. She easily outpaced all her family and friends and eventually started swimming competitively in high school. She spent much of her adult life in Louisville, Kentucky as a valued employee at some of the most unique restaurants in the city. She also had an incredible singing voice and was often asked to sing at family events like her sister's wedding.

Rebecca was a beloved, big-hearted presence in the lives of many people, but especially her immediate and extended family, whom she loved dearly. She was particularly fond of her baby sister Ashley and all babies in general, but chubby babies most of all. Rebecca never met an animal she didn't love and took great pride in caring for her dog, Gunner. If she could, she would save all the animals in the world.

Rebecca will be remembered most for her uncommon kindness, her warm, generous spirit and her unique ability to see the good in everyone. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of the following memorial funds in honor of Rebecca:

https://theherrenproject.networkforgood.com/projects/139756-taryn-anderson-s-fundraiser

www.kyhumane.org