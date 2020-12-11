Rebekah Congdon

Rebekah "Becky" Congdon passed away peacefully at her home in Maple Grove, Minnesota on Dec. 8, 2020 from Alzheimer's. She was born on Nov. 17, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to Henry Franklin and DeWayne Bradford. She and her brother, Bob, grew up in Phoenix and then as teenagers in Orange County, California. She received a teaching degree from the University of Oregon where she met the love of her life, William "Bill" James Congdon. They married in California in 1966 and raised three children. Bill and Becky owned and operated The Smile Center dental clinic in Bismarck for over 30 years before retiring in 2007. They enjoyed adventuring together and loved to see the world. Some of their more exciting adventures were whitewater rafting the Colorado River, RVing to the Arctic Circle, hiking the Grand Canyon, and canoeing/camping in the Boundary Waters. Becky loved nature and traveling with her family. She spent many vacations educating her children on the geology and biology of a region. She loved being a mother and loved being a grandmother even more. She was an avid knitter and made wonderful sweaters and blankets for her family. Nothing brought her more joy than being with her family. Becky is survived by her husband, Bill, her brother, Bob, her three children (and spouses), David (Gloria), Robert (Tammi), and Kathleen (Jon), and eight grandchildren, Isabelle, Hannah, Andrew, Erica, Marcus, Daniel, Dustin and Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her mother, DeWayne, and her father, Frank. A small service for immediate family members will be held Saturday, Dec. 12. A livestream of the service will be available on Rebekah's obituary page at the Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online. Gearty-Delmore. 763-553-1411. www.gearty-delmore.com