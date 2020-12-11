Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rebekah Congdon
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels - Plymouth Chapel
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN

Rebekah Congdon

Rebekah "Becky" Congdon passed away peacefully at her home in Maple Grove, Minnesota on Dec. 8, 2020 from Alzheimer's. She was born on Nov. 17, 1943 in Phoenix, Arizona to Henry Franklin and DeWayne Bradford. She and her brother, Bob, grew up in Phoenix and then as teenagers in Orange County, California. She received a teaching degree from the University of Oregon where she met the love of her life, William "Bill" James Congdon. They married in California in 1966 and raised three children. Bill and Becky owned and operated The Smile Center dental clinic in Bismarck for over 30 years before retiring in 2007. They enjoyed adventuring together and loved to see the world. Some of their more exciting adventures were whitewater rafting the Colorado River, RVing to the Arctic Circle, hiking the Grand Canyon, and canoeing/camping in the Boundary Waters. Becky loved nature and traveling with her family. She spent many vacations educating her children on the geology and biology of a region. She loved being a mother and loved being a grandmother even more. She was an avid knitter and made wonderful sweaters and blankets for her family. Nothing brought her more joy than being with her family. Becky is survived by her husband, Bill, her brother, Bob, her three children (and spouses), David (Gloria), Robert (Tammi), and Kathleen (Jon), and eight grandchildren, Isabelle, Hannah, Andrew, Erica, Marcus, Daniel, Dustin and Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her mother, DeWayne, and her father, Frank. A small service for immediate family members will be held Saturday, Dec. 12. A livestream of the service will be available on Rebekah's obituary page at the Gearty-Delmore Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association online. Gearty-Delmore. 763-553-1411. www.gearty-delmore.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels - Plymouth Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
We were so sorry to hear of Becky's death. I enjoyed working with her at the Smile Center. She taught me a lot about dentistry. I always found her to be a very warm, caring person. The picture used for her obituary is exactly how I remember her - such a beautiful smile! Know that our thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Marilyn & Mark Stumpf
December 16, 2020
We are thinking of you and your family. I am thankful Aunt Becky had a long life and was able to watch her children and grandchildren grow. Little Lusha
Lusha Tronstad
Family
December 15, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Becky's passing. Like Cindy Filipeck, she too was my mentor and perfectly stated by Cindy. From 1986 to 1991 while employed at the Smile Center, she gave me the "on the job" training, confidence & skills to later manage Dakota Cyclery (where we initially met Dr. Bill). Up to that point I had never worked anywhere that I felt like I was part of a family-not just a job.The positive atmosphere she nurtured along with Dr. Bill's corny jokes made it so much fun to be employed there. ( I can still hear Ruth & Becky Jo's laughter!) Our Annual weekend trips to Medora was always a treat as well as the many Work related team building, and continued educational conferences she organized for the staff that took us to Las Vegas, Mpls, and even to Florida for a Christmas Trip! I was always happy to see them when they visited Medora after their retirement-They knew how to live life to the fullest! Thank you Kathleen for letting me know personally of her passing. Hugs to Robert and David and of course "Dr. Bill" and all your beautifull extended family. Loren and I wish you and our deepest Sympathies. May your memories of her continue to bring Joy to your lives..! Jennifer & Loren Morlock
Jennifer Morlock
Coworker
December 14, 2020
We had some great times with Bill and Becky. They were friends as well as dentist. Our deepest condolences to Bill, and kids and grandkids.
Dr. Hal & Gerrie Hase, Todd and Ryan Hase.
Harold Hase
Friend
December 14, 2020
I remember Becky's warmth and generosity throughout my childhood as I was friends with Robert and David. She was positive, supportive and a great educator. When I was interested in geology, she expressed interest in the rocks I found and showed me how to learn more about them in her books. Dr. Congdon, Robert and David and families, my thoughts are with you for peace, comfort and happy memories of her during this difficult time. Thank you.
Trent Meidinger
Friend
December 13, 2020
Dr Congdon, we loved having you as our dentist, and still miss you! Becky had a warmth and beautiful smile that was such a welcoming part of your dental "family." We offer you and your family our deepest sympathy and will ask God to hold you close. Prayers and love to you all, John, Tena and family P.S. All those smiles you took care of are now grown, with families of their own- a farmer, doctor, business women, in sales, and still discerning.
John and Tena Weinand
December 12, 2020
I first met Becky when she moved to Watford City. I was a single teacher, and she was a new mom with adorable twin boys. I would stop at her house after school to visit with her and help out when I could. Two years later when we got married, Becky and Bill were our host and hostess at our wedding. Her daughter and our son were both born about the same time. I watched the funeral, and I can concur with everything said about her! She was a wonderful person full of life, and she did work hard to improve our school. I had lost touch with them over the years, and I was sorry to learn of her passing. Grandmas are so special....I have eight grandchildren....and I know what a special light they are in our lives and in theirs. Peace to all of you at this time. Fondly, Nancy Saint Wisness
Nancy Wisness
Friend
December 12, 2020
Not only neighbors but you were our dear friends as well. We were with you today as you said your good-byes to Becky. She was truly a remarkable woman who was loved and admired by many as she navigated all of her responsibilities at home and at the Smile Center. Kathleen made her first visit to our home at two and a half, and the twins came when they needed the key to their house. We know their Mom is in a better place and Bill, you and Becky will live forever in our hearts and we will see you again someday. John and Janet
John and Janet Doerner
Neighbor
December 12, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Becky's death. My deepest sympathy to Bill, the children and grandchildren regarding your great loss. My memories go to the 1970's when the young Congdon family made their move from Watford City to Bismarck and the early Smile Center years. Becky's vivacious personality and commitment to family was paramount as I think back to our friendship. There was hard work and large decisions that needed to be made regarding the establishment of Bill's dental practice. What a team effort it was and how lucky I think Bill was to have a partner so committed to excellence and doing things right, no matter what the venture was. The smile reflected in this photo is exactly the smile that was Becky's trade mark. She was an outstanding community person and organizer, but her commitment to family stands out. My thoughts will continue to be with all of you during this difficult time.
Burt Riskedahl
Friend
December 12, 2020
Don and Lusha Alzner
Family
December 12, 2020
Becky's smile and laugh lit up the room.
Robert and Janice Bradford
Family
December 12, 2020
Dr. Congdon and family, I was so sorry to hear of Becky’s passing. I always think of Becky during the time in Watford City with the twins at two years old. What a young fun family you were! It was a pleasure to know you both and to work for you Bill. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this difficult time.
Dawn (Lystad) Van Horn
Dawn Van Horn
Friend
December 12, 2020
I am humbled & grateful to have called Becky my mentor & friend & an inspiration to many. She took me under her wing & invested time in me, one of the most thoughtful gifts of all! I truly appreciate everything that she has done for me. Becky has left me with many beautiful memories & valuable advice that I will take with me the rest of my life. Becky will forever live on in my heart. Cindy Filipek
" A mentor is someone who sees more talent & ability within you than you see in yourself, and helps bring it out of you". Bob Proctor
Cindy Filipek
Coworker
December 12, 2020
All my prayers and sympathy are with you all at this time. She was a very good lady. Lord Bless
Bonnie Cahoon
December 11, 2020
Becky was a wonderful person. She was kind, compassionate, smart. She cared deeply about her family and the hundreds of patients she and Bill treated at their beautiful dental clinic in Bismarck. This is a woman who greatly improved a school district (Watford City, ND) and built a thriving medical practice (in Bismarck with husband Bill). Her employees, patients and family loved her and the world is better because she spent time with us. Darrell Dorgan, Bismarck, ND
Darrell Dorgan
Friend
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results