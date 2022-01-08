Menu
Renae Kimball
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Renae Kimball

Renae Jean Kimball, 67, of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and a burial will be held privately in spring 2022. A livestream of the service will be available at www.corpuschristibismarck.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Renae was born to Leo and Lorrene (Schmidt) Brown on Feb. 22, 1954, in Richardton. She spent her childhood on her family's farm in rural Bentley. She eventually moved to Bismarck to study commercial art at Bismarck Junior College.

On June 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to Daniel Allen Kimball of Bismarck. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary last summer.

They have four children, Tanya Watkins of Fargo, Amber (Jon) Larson of Mandan, Tiffany (Steven) Bailey of Madison, Ala., and Nathan Kimball of Bismarck; six grandchildren, Kailey, Luke and Matthew Watkins, Emma Larson, and Lucy and Lily Bailey.

Renae worked in credentialing analyst, project manager and supervisory roles with Medcenter One, Coventry Health and Aetna.

She enjoyed reading, cooking Sunday morning breakfasts, watching Green Bay Packers football, traveling, and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family.

Renae was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lorrene Brown, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her nephew, Sean Stockert.

Along with her immediate family she is also survived by her sisters, Maureen Stockert of Bismarck and Lonae (Duane) Dicken of Horace.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
13
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
14
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Dan and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you
Kari Carlson-Reasland
Work
January 13, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Amber and her family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
DeNae Kautzmann
January 9, 2022
My condolences to the family. Lorrene's family has always been so kind to me. HUGS TO Maureen Stockert and Dan KIMBALL. Dan's dad was our gas delivery man on the farm for many years. The Kimball family were a very nice family. I was so glad to see Nancy at Lorrene's memorial service. PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY. JoAnne Becknall Marcks @ Elgin ND.
JoAnne Marcks
Friend
January 8, 2022
I´m so very sorry to hear Renae has passed. My deepest condolences to Dan and her family. I went to school at BJC with Renae. She was always smiling and oh, so kind. I´d seen her over the years since and she never changed; still smiling and kind. Rest in peace, dear Renae.
Jessie Quinn
January 8, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
January 8, 2022
