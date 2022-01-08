Renae Kimball

Renae Jean Kimball, 67, of Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, following an 18-month battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place and a burial will be held privately in spring 2022. A livestream of the service will be available at www.corpuschristibismarck.com.

Visitation will be held Thursday 6:30 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Renae was born to Leo and Lorrene (Schmidt) Brown on Feb. 22, 1954, in Richardton. She spent her childhood on her family's farm in rural Bentley. She eventually moved to Bismarck to study commercial art at Bismarck Junior College.

On June 11, 1976, she was united in marriage to Daniel Allen Kimball of Bismarck. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary last summer.

They have four children, Tanya Watkins of Fargo, Amber (Jon) Larson of Mandan, Tiffany (Steven) Bailey of Madison, Ala., and Nathan Kimball of Bismarck; six grandchildren, Kailey, Luke and Matthew Watkins, Emma Larson, and Lucy and Lily Bailey.

Renae worked in credentialing analyst, project manager and supervisory roles with Medcenter One, Coventry Health and Aetna.

She enjoyed reading, cooking Sunday morning breakfasts, watching Green Bay Packers football, traveling, and celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family.

Renae was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Lorrene Brown, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her nephew, Sean Stockert.

Along with her immediate family she is also survived by her sisters, Maureen Stockert of Bismarck and Lonae (Duane) Dicken of Horace.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.