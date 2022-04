Reuben William Hins, 96, died Dec. 10, 2020 at the Golden Manor, Steele. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tappen.

Burial will be held at Fisher Cemetery, Tappen. To read the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.