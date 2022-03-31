Reuben Leroy Steinert

BISMARCK - Reuben Leroy Steinert, 84, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on March 28, 2022.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Mission Evangelical Free Church, Wilton. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A friends/family service will begin at 7 p.m.

Reuben was born to William and Annie Steinert. He was raised on their farm north of Regan. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1956. Reuben married Nyleen Vander Vorst on October 9, 1964. They lived and raised their three children on their farm east of Wilton. They moved to Bismarck in 2019.

He was an active member of the Mission Ev. Free Church serving on the board, helping with Sunday School, AWANA and youth. He was known to join youth in softball and volleyball games, always joking and teasing as part of the fun.

Reuben and Nyleen enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. In 2003, they began wintering in Bonita Springs, Florida, where Reuben enjoyed the sunshine and spending time with friends doing activities.

Reuben is survived by his wife, Nyleen; daughters: Janell and Melanie; sisters: Ruby, Helen, and Dorothy; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott; parents; brothers: Leo and Leonard; and sister, Delores.

