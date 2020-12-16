Rhoberta Wegner

May 8, 1924-Dec. 10, 2020

Rhoberta did an array of jobs in her career, including living on a farm/ranch in Ludden inspecting rooms at Old Faithful Inn at Yellowstone National Park, and owning a Kansas liquor store.

In 2001, at the age of 77, Rhoberta began a new adventure through the RSVP Foster Grandparent Program as a volunteer. She was assigned to St. Joseph Catholic School in Mandan where her grandson, Tyler was enrolled. Rhoberta quickly became a grandparent to hundreds of children and was known as "Gramma Rhoberta" to everyone! She worked countless hours helping students with their reading, spelling, math, art projects and the list goes on and on, not to mention all of the assistance she provided to the classroom teachers. The Foster Grandparent Program was ending at the close of the school year in 2016 and Gramma Rhoberta decided it was time to retire at the age of 92! During her 15 years at SJS she touched countless lives, made many special friends including Msgr. Patrick Schumacher and Fr. Shane Campbell. Rhoberta was loved by all and will be remembered by everyone she came in contact with! After leaving SJS she moved to Ft. Mohave, Arizona, and lived with her son and daughter-in-law until July 2020 when she relocated to Springtown, Texas, to be closer to her daughters, Jody and Jill, whom she lived with until the time of her death.

Survivors include son Bruce Wegner , his children Fred Wegner, and Melissa Huckaby; daughter Jill Wegner, her son Spencer Gould; daughter Jody Lamb and son Tyler Lamb; grandson Dennis Wegner II.