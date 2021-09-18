Rich Gray

Richard "Rich" Gray, age 73, passed away in Gonzalas, Louisiana on Nov. 12, 2020 after battling cancer for years. Rich was born June 26, 1947 in Virginia but spent most of his adult life in North Dakota.

In 1973 while working at JC Penny in Springfield, Virginia, Rich met the love of his life, Luci Kambeitz from Napoleon. They married in Napoleon in 1974. They lived in Grand Forks for three years while Rich attended UND. In 1977, they moved to Bismarck and lived there for 30 years. While in Bismarck they were very excited to adopt their baby boy, Steven.

Rich proudly served as a colonel in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of both Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. In addition, he had a career of service to the state government of North Dakota and in 2006 moved to Louisiana to work with that state's government disaster recovery funded programs.

Rich's life was always focused on helping people. In his various governmental roles in North Dakota, he was instrumental in the launch of several important initiatives related to energy conservation, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Sheltering Grants, Manufactured Housing and Inspection Programs, Renaissance Zone, and Americans with Disabilities. In Louisiana he was directly responsible for the oversight of 1,400 CDBG disaster recovery funded projects and development of the Louisiana Disaster CDBG Grantee Administrative Manual.

In addition to helping people through the military and his government work Rich was a dedicated volunteer with the Bismarck and North Dakota Jaycee organization. Rich joined the Bismarck Jaycees in 1978 and held several local offices and later held several state offices helping people across the state develop young leaders and improve communities. Rich was recognized for his dedication and leadership with many awards including Outstanding Jaycee of the Year, Outstanding Young Men in America and U.S. Jaycees National President's Club.

Rich will be greatly missed by his family and friends who were blessed by having the chance to work alongside someone like Rich. His passion for a life of service was inspirational to everyone who knew Rich.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Luci and son Steven.

To honor his amazing life there will be a memorial ceremony Saturday, Sept. 25, 4 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Mandan. Following the ceremony, we will gather at the upper bar at the Stage Stop Saloon and Bar to pay tribute to our dear friend and his life.

A Go Fund Me account was established to erect a memorial in Jaycee Park to honor Rich and Luci's life of caring for those in need. Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rich-and-luci-gray.