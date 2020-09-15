Richard and Kathleen Eckert

Richard D. Eckert, 82, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020, 9 p.m. at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Kathleen Ann Eckert, 80, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020, 9 a.m. also at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center.

Richard was born Jan. 4, 1938 to Joseph and Johanna (Wald) Eckert in Bismarck. Richard grew up in the Bismarck area and attended St. Mary's elementary, graduating from St. Mary's High School with the class of 1956. Richard lived in the Bismarck area his whole life. He worked as a painter at Eckert and Sons, Eckert Brothers and Eckert-N-Eckert.

Kathleen Ann Eckert, born April 29, 1940 to Joseph and Anna (Schwab) Hoffman in Mandan. Kathleen attended the Mandan school system graduating from Mandan High School with the class of 1958. Kathleen worked as a nurse at St. Alexius Medical Center in labor and delivery then retired from Q & R clinic as an LPN nurse in the PEDs department.

On their 40th anniversary, they started a tradition of traveling with the entire family every five years. Traveling to San Francisco, Las Vegas, an Alaskan cruise and Mexico.

On June 22, 1960, Richard and Kathleen married. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. They enjoyed vacationing and traveling across the United States, playing cards and spending time with friends and family. Richard and Kathleen are survived by their four children: JoAnn (Tom) Beery, Hazen and their children: (Brandon (Elizabeth), Cory (Annette VanDyke), Rachel Beery (Chance Hochhalter) and Jenna (Camden) Moran), Richard (Darnell) Eckert, Bismarck and their children: (Hunter and Kaylee Eckert), Denise (Bob) Kenyon, Lino Lakes, Minn., and their children: (McKenzie and Calvin Kenyon) and Keith Eckert, Mandan and his children: (Olivia (Thomas) Barry and Hannah Eckert).

Richard is also survived by a brother - Joe (Billie Jean) Eckert, Bismarck, and sisters – Marie Simons, Mandan and Karen (Bob) Schmidt, Bismarck and sister-in-law Jeannie Eckert, Bismarck. Kathleen is also survived by brother - Donnie (Mary) Hoffman, Bismarck and sister - Margie (Dale) Schiff, Bismarck. Richard and Kathleen are also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. Richard and Kathleen had many special friendships throughout their lifetime.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers – Casper, Tony (Sis, June) Eckert and sister - Lucille (Jim) Doerfler and brother-in-law Dale Simons and special friend Joe Knowlen, who saved Richard's life after the major car accident of 1976. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, brother - George (Rose) Hoffman, sister - Betty (Tony) Wetsch, brother - Hank Hoffman and brother - Tommy (Gloria) Hoffman and brother – John Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To share memories of Richard and Kathleen, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.