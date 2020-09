Richard Bohrer, 54, of Bismarck, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available at cathedralparish.com.

Family will be receiving friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Further arrangements are pending with Bismarck Funeral Home.