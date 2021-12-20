Richard Davidson

Richard Davidson, 76, of Beulah, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah with Fr. John Paul Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. CST at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

To read the full obituary, please go to www.barbotfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.