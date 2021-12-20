Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Davidson
FUNERAL HOME
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND

Richard Davidson

Richard Davidson, 76, of Beulah, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Beulah with Fr. John Paul Gardner officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. CST at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

To read the full obituary, please go to www.barbotfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N, Beulah, ND
Dec
23
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Beulah, ND
Dec
23
Burial
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May the God of comfort bring the family peace in this difficult time.
Jan
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results