Richard Greisch

Richard Frank Greisch, 79, Baldwin, was taken home by the Lord on Sept. 12, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosaryigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, New York. He joined the Air Force. He was hired by Northwest Airlines at JFK International Airport in Long Island, N.Y.

He married Evelyn Maychrzak from Gascoyne. They were married on April 29, 1967.

Richard's career with the airline included being a ticket counter and gate agent, supervisor and mail expeditor. While being a mail expeditor, he received an award from the Post Office for his contribution to the armed forces during Desert Storm. At that time, regular mail routes were used to send mail to service members overseas, meaning that mail was delayed and censored. Richard noticed that the military chartered flights were not always full and suggested that those empty seats could be filled with mail bags. His contributions provided a means for mail to be directly delivered to the base while being uncensored.

Richard transferred to Bismarck where he was a gate agent. He retired as supervisor on Dec. 28, 2001 after 37 years of service.

We are grateful beyond words for the care and help we received from St. Alexius Hospital and Kindred. We are grateful for the St. Alexius and Sanford Health therapists and staff for their help they were able to provide Richard in 2013 and now. Thank you for not only the care for Richard, but the care shown to us.

Richard is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Evelyn; children, Richard (Josephine), Mastic, N.Y., David (Erin), Port Jefferson, N.Y., Jeffrey, Bismarck, and Alice (Mike) Grove, Monroe, Wash.; nine beautiful grandchildren, Christine and Michelle Gilvary, Richard Greisch, Maclaine, Tristan and Teagan Greisch, D.J. (Jamie Lee) Kramer, Marlee (Frank) Perez, and Emalee Kitzen; and two great-grandchildren, Frankie R. Perez and Kylie James Dinnigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Gesine Greisch; brother, Joe; and sisters, Arlene, Marion and Alma.

To share memories of Richard and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com. A recording of the funeral service will be available on the website.