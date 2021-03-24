Menu
Richard Gullickson
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Richard Gullickson, 84, Center, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will be in Sanger Cemetery. Family and friends will be gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Gathering continues one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
ND
Mar
26
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
ND
Mar
27
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about Richard. Take care of your selfs.
Marsha Church (Mantz)
March 27, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. I have so many great memories of him. He was a great man and will be missed.
Twilia Henley
March 26, 2021
My sincere sympathy to all of Dick's family! He was such a nice guy and I always though of him as a friend you could trust. He had other's welfare always in mind. He will be missed, I know.
Allie Dunn Thompson
March 25, 2021
Bradford, Tara, and Lydia
March 24, 2021
Mike and Jennifer Larson
March 24, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Richards passing!! What an awesome man!! He was a big man with the biggest heart!! Will miss him and his big smile and laugh that lite up a room!! Blessed to have been a part of his life!! Love, Brent and Deb
Deb Meyhoff
March 24, 2021
Always enjoyed visiting with Dick at Old Settlers Day or at an auction sale. Prayers for comfort and healing for Dick's family.
Wesley Sauer
March 24, 2021
