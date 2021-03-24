Richard Gullickson, 84, Center, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will be in Sanger Cemetery. Family and friends will be gathering from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Gathering continues one hour prior to the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.